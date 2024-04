Suggs won't face a minutes limit during Thursday's Game 3 against the Cavaliers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Suggs suffered a left knee sprain during Monday's Game 2 loss, but he practiced fully Wednesday and did so again Thursday morning. He's averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 31.0 minutes per game over the first two matchups in the series.