Suggs won't face a minutes restriction to begin the regular season, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs was unavailable to close out the preseason due to a left knee capsule sprain and a bone bruise, but coach Jamahl Mosley said Monday that the shooting guard will be "full go" once the regular season gets underway Wednesday against Detroit. Suggs battled injuries over the second half of the 2021-22 campaign but averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game over 48 appearances.