Suggs (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Suggs exited Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a right ankle strain, and he'll be sidelined for at least one matchup. Gary Harris, Anthony Black, Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles are candidates to see larger roles for the Magic during Friday's matchup, while Suggs' next chance to return will be Monday in a rematch against the Cavaliers.