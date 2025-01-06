Suggs (back) won't play Monday against the Knicks.
After picking up a back strain against Toronto on Friday, Suggs will be forced to miss his second straight contest. Anthony Black (back) was available Sunday against the Jazz but did not see the floor, but that's expected to change Monday. Cole Anthony will likely have a big role in the short term with Suggs sidelined.
