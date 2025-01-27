Suggs (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs will miss Monday's contest due to a left quad contusion that he sustained during the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Pistons. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Portland. The 23-year-old missed 10 consecutive outings due to a low back strain prior to Saturday's matchup, and the club will likely remain cautious before rushing him back to his typical playing time. Anthony Black will likely receive the starting nod in Suggs' absence.