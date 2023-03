Suggs has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a concussion.

Suggs played 22 minutes and totaled just five points (1-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist during Thursday's loss to Phoenix, and it appears he was diagnosed with a concussion following the contest. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but given Saturday is the first half of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Suggs miss at least two contests.