Magic's Jalen Suggs: Won't play Saturday
Suggs (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Utah.
Suggs was being listed as doubtful and now we have official confirmation that he'll spend his second straight game on the sidelines. Anthony Black and Tyus Jones will pick up the slack in Suggs' absence.