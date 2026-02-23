Magic's Jalen Suggs: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suggs (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Suggs will miss a second consecutive game due to back spasms. Jevon Carter, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva are candidates for increased minutes with Suggs out.
