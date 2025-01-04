Suggs (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jazz.
Suggs suffered his injury against Toronto on Friday, and his back spasms will keep him out Sunday. With Anthony Black (back) also questionable, Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph could receive increased playing time. Suggs' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Knicks.
