Suggs (back) won't return to Friday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network reports.

Suggs took a nasty fall and was taken off the court in a wheelchair, so this update isn't surprising. The Magic have had very bad luck with injuries in recent weeks, and if Suggs is forced to miss time, then Cole Anthony and Cory Joseph should be in line to handle more minutes in the backcourt. It's uncertain if Suggs will recover in time to face the Jazz on Sunday.