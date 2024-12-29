Suggs sustained a right wrist sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets and will not return. He'll finish the matchup with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes.

The Magic will be without one of their top options for the remainder of the contest, and Suggs will likely undergo further testing ahead of Wednesday's game against Detroit. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Jett Howard, Cole Anthony and Trevelin Queen are all candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.