Suggs (ankle) will miss Saturday's game against the Celtics, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs sprained his right ankle Friday against the Hawks, and the issue is severe enough to keep him off the floor in the second game of the team's back-to-back set. His next opportunity to rejoin the action surfaces Monday against the Knicks. In the meantime, Cole Anthony figures to retake his starting spot on the ball, and R.J. Hampton could see increased run off the bench