Suggs ended with two points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 112-105 loss to Charlotte.

Suggs had his worst performance of the season Monday. In addition to his season-low two points, he fouled out and had five turnovers. He's shown upside as a passer and defender this season -- 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.0 minutes -- but his scoring numbers have been wildly inconsistent. He's slashing just 42/26/62 for 11.8 points per game, putting fantasy managers in category leagues in a difficult spot.