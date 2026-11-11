Cain is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left shoulder contusion.

With Tristan da Silva (calf) joining Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) on the sidelines, Cain started Tuesday against the Kings, posting five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes. Da Silva joins Cain as questionable for the second night of a back-to-back set, so Jase Richardson and Jevon Carter could be candidates for increased roles if both questionable players are ruled out.