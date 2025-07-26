Magic's Jamal Cain: Inks two-way deal with Orlando
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Magic signed Cain to a two-way contract Friday.
After not receiving a qualifying offer from the Pelicans, Cain became an unrestricted free agent, which ultimately led to him joining his new squad. He began his NBA career with the Heat before playing for New Orleans during the 2024-25 campaign. He's averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc across the 81 games in three seasons in the league.
