Cain registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 loss to the Suns.

Cain struggled to find his shooting touch after scoring 10 points against Washington on Monday, missing five of his six attempts from beyond the arc. The 27-year-old has logged at least 24 minutes in consecutive games, benefiting from Orlando's depleted rotation with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined. However, his inconsistent scoring and limited contributions outside of rebounding make him a difficult fantasy option despite the increased playing time.