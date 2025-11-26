Cain ended with one point (1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across nine minutes during Tuesday's 144-103 victory over the 76ers.

Cain remained in the rotation during the blowout win, logging minutes for the fourth time in the Magic's past five games. To this point, he has offered nothing in terms of tangible production, scoring a total of just eight points during that five-game span. He can safely be left on the waiver wire in all formats.