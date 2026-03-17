Magic's Jamal Cain: Sticks in rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cain provided two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.
Cain remained in the rotation, logging double-digit minutes for the second straight game. After spending the majority of the season on the bench, Cain has been handed a role of late, albeit a limited one. Despite the uptick in playing time, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset at this point.
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