Magic's Jamel Artis: Another effective game
Artis tallied 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the visiting Swarm.
The 25-year-old had a great all-around game Wednesday, reaching the 27-point mark and filling a spot in every major statistical category. Since scoring eight points in first G-League game on Nov. 4, the former Pittsburgh guard has scored in double digits in every game as he has become a vital part of Lakeland's offense. Artis is averaging an impressive 19.7 and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.
