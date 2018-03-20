Artis was assigned to the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh has struggled to find playing time at the NBA level, recording 55 total minutes, posting nine points, seven boards and four assists. He's seen a much more significant role in Lakeland, however, averaging 19.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.8 minutes.