Magic's Jamel Artis: Fills stat sheet
Artis recorded 28 points (8-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Friday's win at Greensboro.
The former Pittsburgh star played in all 40 minutes and finished with a mark in each major statistical category. Artis is currently averaging an impressive stat line with 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Also, the 25-year-old is seeing a lot of minutes for the Lakeland Magic, as he is averaging 38.2 minutes every game.
