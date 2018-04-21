Artis appeared in 15 games with Orlando in 2017-18 and recorded 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Artis played most of the year in the G League during his rookie season. The undrafted guard out of Pittsburgh dropped a career-high 18 points against Dallas back on April 4. Artis should be able to sign a two-way contract this off season, given his production in both the G League and the NBA.