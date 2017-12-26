Magic's Jamel Artis: Inactive Tuesday
Artis will be inactive for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Magic sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli reports.
Artis saw at least 12 minutes of action in each of the last three games as the Magic dealt with a number of key injuries, but Artis will now return to inactive status with both Evan Fournier and Jonathan Isaac back in action. Prior to Dec. 17, Artis, a two-way contract, had appeared in only one game for the Magic while spending time in the G-League.
More News
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...