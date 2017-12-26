Artis will be inactive for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Magic sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli reports.

Artis saw at least 12 minutes of action in each of the last three games as the Magic dealt with a number of key injuries, but Artis will now return to inactive status with both Evan Fournier and Jonathan Isaac back in action. Prior to Dec. 17, Artis, a two-way contract, had appeared in only one game for the Magic while spending time in the G-League.