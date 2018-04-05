Magic's Jamel Artis: Plays well again in Wednesday's win
Artis contributed 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one block across 32 minutes during a 105-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
After he hadn't done much in the way of scoring all season, Artis scored at least 16 points for the second straight game. He benefited as multiple players on the team were either rested or out with injuries. Artis would be tough to trust in any remaining games, but if the team continues to rest a chunk of players, he could have a couple more decent games to close out the season.
