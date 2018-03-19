Magic's Jamel Artis: Recalled from G League
The Magic recalled Artis from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Orlando head coach Frank Vogel recently indicated that he planned to allocate more minutes to younger players on the roster over the final handful of games with the organization in evaluation mode, so Artis could be in store for some run off the bench with the NBA team as the season winds down. The rookie out of Pittsburgh has been limited to just five appearances with Orlando this season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds across 11.0 minutes. Should he regularly crack Vogel's rotation down the stretch, Artis would likely be taking away playing time from players like Shelvin Mack, D.J. Augustin and/or Arron Afflalo.
