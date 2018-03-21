Magic's Jamel Artis: Recalled from G League
The Magic recalled Artis from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.
Artis logged 33 minutes for Lakeland in the team's 120-118 victory over the Long Island Nets, finishing with 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal. The forward is expected to practice with the Magic on Wednesday and should be available off the bench Thursday for the team's matchup with the 76ers.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...