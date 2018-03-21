The Magic recalled Artis from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Wednesday.

Artis logged 33 minutes for Lakeland in the team's 120-118 victory over the Long Island Nets, finishing with 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal. The forward is expected to practice with the Magic on Wednesday and should be available off the bench Thursday for the team's matchup with the 76ers.