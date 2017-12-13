Magic's Jamel Artis: Recalled from G-League
Artis was recalled from the G-League's Lakeland Magic and will be in uniform for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Artis has yet to play a game at the NBA level, though may get his chance Wednesday as the club is dealing with a myriad of wing injuries. He's gotten extended run in the G-League, however, seeing 38.3 minutes per game and averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.
