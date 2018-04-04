Magic's Jamel Artis: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win
Artis accumulated 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 win over the Knicks.
Artis took advantage of his opportunity to play heavy minutes, posting career highs in scoring, rebounding, and threes while swiping his first career steal. Artis has appeared in five of the last six games, exceeding double-digit minutes in four of them, and he can be expected to see decent run down the stretch of 2017-18.
