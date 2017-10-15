Magic's Jamel Artis: Signs two-way contract with Magic
Artis agreed to a two-way contract with the Magic on Sunday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.
Artis spent training camp with the Knicks, but took part in just one preseason game where he logged seven minutes. While he ended up getting waived by the Knicks, the Magic like the upside of the 24-year-old wing and have officially given him a two-way contract. That means he'll be able to spend up to 45 games with the Magic during the upcoming campaign, with the rest of his time coming with the team's G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. Artis will not be a relevant fantasy player. In his final year of college at Pittsburgh, Artis averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 39 percent from deep.
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...