Magic's Jamel Artis: Signs two-way contract with Magic

Artis agreed to a two-way contract with the Magic on Sunday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Artis spent training camp with the Knicks, but took part in just one preseason game where he logged seven minutes. While he ended up getting waived by the Knicks, the Magic like the upside of the 24-year-old wing and have officially given him a two-way contract. That means he'll be able to spend up to 45 games with the Magic during the upcoming campaign, with the rest of his time coming with the team's G-League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. Artis will not be a relevant fantasy player. In his final year of college at Pittsburgh, Artis averaged 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 39 percent from deep.