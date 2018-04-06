Artis will start during Friday's contest against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Gordon (calf) being a relatively late scratch, coach Frank Vogel has opted to send Artis into the starting five. He's played a significant role over the past two contests, averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 32.0 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories