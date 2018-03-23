Play

Artis was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Artis was recalled from the G-League for Thursday's game against the 76ers, and the rookie tallied two points, three rebounds and four assists across 12 minutes in the contest. The two-way player will return to Lakeland to play in the team's home games Friday and Saturday.

