Magic's Jamel Artis: Will return to bench role Sunday
Artis will return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Artis picked up the spot start Friday against the Hornets with both Aaron Gordon (calf) and Nikola Vucevic (back) sitting out, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes. It was a solid showing overall from the undrafted rookie, though both the aforementioned players have since been cleared to play and will reclaim staring roles Sunday. As a result, Artis is set to resume his typical spot on the bench, though it wouldn't be overly surprising if he still saw regular run in the rotation considering the Magic are out of the playoff race and likely want to get their young players more minutes.
