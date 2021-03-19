site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's James Ennis: Absence continues Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ennis (calf) won't play Friday against the Nets.
The 30-year-old continues to nurse a left calf injury and will miss his eighth consecutive game. It's unclear when Ennis is expected to retake the court for Orlando.
