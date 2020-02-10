Magic coach Steve Clifford said Ennis will play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Ennis is slated to make his Magic debut against a Hawks team that boasts the league's fourth-worst defense in terms of points allowed per game. It's unclear what type of role Ennis will be in store for initially, though he has a good chance of securing playing time at either forward spot. In 15.8 minutes per game for Philadelphia this season, Ennis averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds before he was traded to the Magic last week.