Magic's James Ennis: Could debut Monday
Coach Steve Clifford said Ennis could be available to make his Magic debut Monday versus the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
After being acquired from Philadelphia on Thursday, Ennis was withheld from action in the Magic's loss to Milwaukee on Saturday since he didn't have the benefit of practicing with his new team beforehand. The veteran forward was able to put in a full workout Sunday, however, so he should at least suit up Monday, even if he doesn't immediately enter the rotation. The Magic have been getting limited production from Khem Birch and Wes Iwundu since starting power forward Jonathan Isaac (knee) went down in early January with a likely season-ending injury, so it wouldn't be surprising if Ennis received an extended look at some point.
