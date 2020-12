Ennis (toe) is doubtful to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Ennis joins a significant list of Magic players that are expected to be out for Friday's exhibition, including Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), Mo Bamba (illness), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Terrence Ross (toe). As a result, we should see plenty of Cole Anthony, Dwayne Bacon, Gary Clark and Chuma Okeke.