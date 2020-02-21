Magic's James Ennis: Enters starting five
Ennis is in the starting lineup Friday against the Mavericks.
Ennis averaged 15.0 minutes off the bench in his first two games with the Magic after being acquired from the Sixers on Feb. 6, but he could be in line for an expanded role Friday. He totaled 13 points, six rebounds and one assist over his first first two games with the team.
