Ennis went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Kings with an apparent injury, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The nature and severity of Ennis' injury aren't known, but he was hurt after recording a steal Friday and went to the locker room shortly after. It's not yet clear whether he'll return later in the second half.
