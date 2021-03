Ennis (calf) will not play Thursday against Miami.

A calf injury kept Ennis out of the final three games before the break, and he'll likely miss at least two more contests as the Magic resume play with a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set. With Evan Fournier (groin) also out and Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable, Orlando will once again be shorthanded on the wing, as has been the case for much of the season.