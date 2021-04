Ennis (calf) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

A sore calf kept Ennis out of Sunday's game against the Rockets, and it'll cost him at least one more contest as the Magic head into a three-game week. Prior to the injury, Ennis started the previous 12 games, averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 threes during that run.