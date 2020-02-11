Ennis collected six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Hawks.

Ennis provided a decent stat line in his Magic debut, although his minute total was certainly modest. There have been years where Ennis has averaged 20-plus minutes, but even at his best he's not an appealing fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.