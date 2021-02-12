Ennis recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 39 minutes in Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.

Ennis has supplied solid support during Orlando's injury woes, but he's actually been a fixture in the starting lineup this season. The difference is that over the last two weeks, he's finally producing double-digit scoring totals. Despite starting all but one game since January, his numbers were downright terrible until the injury scenario presented itself. Thursday marked his first double-dounle since August of last year.