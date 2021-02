Ennis tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's loss to Toronto.

Ennis has now started the past 14 games for the Magic but this was the first time that the forward has reached double figures offensively. The former Long Beach State standout is currently averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 rebounds across 15 appearances.