Ennis scored a season-high 18 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-96 loss to the Celtics.

After missing eight games with a calf injury, Ennis returned to action -- if not to the starting lineup -- and did his best to make up for lost time. Look for the veteran forward to regain his spot in the starting five fairly quickly now that he's healthy.