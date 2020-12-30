site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Magic's James Ennis: Out Thursday
Ennis (hamstring) is out Thursday against the 76ers.
Ennis will continue to miss time due to a hamstring injury. He's day-to-day with his next chance to return being Saturday against the Thunder.
