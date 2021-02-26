Ennis totaled 15 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Thursday in the Magic's 129-92 loss to the Nets.

Getting this sort of offensive production from a low-usage, supporting player like Ennis would normally be enough to keep the Magic competitive, but miserable outings from Evan Fournier (eight points on 3-for-9 shooting) and Terrence Ross (five points on 1-for-9 shooting) left the team unable to keep pace. With averages of 7.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.0 minutes per game in his four appearances since he returned from a groin injury earlier this month, Ennis doesn't warrant attention in 12- or 14-team leagues.