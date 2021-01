Ennis is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to soreness in his right hamstring and quad.

The issue doesn't look to be anything overly concerning, but Ennis' status is something to monitor throughout the afternoon. He's started the last nine games on the wing but has not been fantasy-relevant in that span, averaging just 4.9 points, 2.9 boards, 1.6 assists and 0.7 three-pointers per game.