Ennis finished Thursday's 115-110 overtime win over New Orleans with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and four steals over 38 minutes.

Ennis led all Magic players in minutes in the victory and finished with a season-high four steals. The theft total is likely an aberration given that the veteran hadn't notched a single steal in his past four contests covering 118 minutes. Though Ennis has started four straight games for Orlando, his skillset doesn't hold much appeal in most fantasy leagues.

More News