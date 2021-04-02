Ennis finished Thursday's 115-110 overtime win over New Orleans with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and four steals over 38 minutes.

Ennis led all Magic players in minutes in the victory and finished with a season-high four steals. The theft total is likely an aberration given that the veteran hadn't notched a single steal in his past four contests covering 118 minutes. Though Ennis has started four straight games for Orlando, his skillset doesn't hold much appeal in most fantasy leagues.