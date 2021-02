Ennis dropped 14 points (3-5 FG, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes Friday during the Magic's 123-119 win over the Bulls.

Ennis has now registered back-to-back games in double figures and his eight free throws attempted and made were both season-highs. His five shot attempts were second fewest among starters, only ahead of Gary Clark who played in 17 minutes. In his last two games, Ennis is averaging 12.0 points on 63.6 percent shooting over 21 minutes per game.