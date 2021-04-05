Ennis has played more than 35 minutes in each of the Magic's last three games, averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers over that stretch on 60.0/87.5/71.4 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point range, respectively.

Ennis has served as a starter on the wing for most of his year-plus stint with the Magic, but his typically low usage rate has largely kept him off the fantasy radar outside of deeper leagues. However, in light of the Magic's recent roster overhaul leading up to the trade deadline in addition to the team's growing injury list, Ennis has stepped into a larger role out of necessity. Ennis' counting-stats production over the last three games would make him worthy of rostering in 12-team leagues, but the inflated shooting percentages from the field and distance suggest that a fair amount of regression in the points and three-pointers categories may be coming. Even if Ennis is able to maintain his scorching-hot shooting to some extent, the eventual returns of Cole Anthony (ribs), Michael Carter-Williams (illness), Gary Harris (thigh) and Otto Porter (foot) will likely cost him some minutes and/or usage.